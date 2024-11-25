Big-tech companies are consuming massive amounts of electricity, necessitating energy solutions that can provide consistent power without compromising sustainability.

In the race to meet these rising energy demands, tech giants are increasingly turning to nuclear power as a potential solution.

After companies like Amazon and Microsoft, Google is now evaluating nuclear energy sources to fuel their extensive data centres which power artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and other data-driven services.

“Google is looking for energy sources that not only meet its high energy needs but will also fulfil its goal of generating net-zero emissions,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, on Thursday.

Pichai recently emphasised that AI investments have significantly amplified the scale of the company’s energy needs​.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, explained the issue earlier this year, warning that AI's energy consumption could lead to an energy crisis.

He pointed out that without new sources, global grids might soon face an energy crisis​.

This concern has led Google and other companies to explore nuclear power as an option that could provide consistent and large-scale energy.

‘Net-zero emissions’

In July, Google set an ambitious goal to achieve net-zero emissions across all of its operations and value chain by 2030.

“Starting in 2023, we’re no longer maintaining operational carbon neutrality.” the company stated in its latest report.

Although Google’s total planet-warming emissions in 2023 were 48 percent higher than in 2019, reflecting a doubling of its total energy consumption during that period.

"It was a very ambitious target," Pichai shared in an interview with Nikkei about the zero-emissions goal," and we are still going to be working very ambitiously towards it. Obviously, the trajectory of AI investments has added to the scale of the task needed.”

Shift towards nuclear power

Google’s interest in nuclear energy goes beyond its sustainability goals.

The company has been exploring various clean energy solutions for years, including wind and solar.

However, as AI technology broadens, traditional renewables alone may not be enough.