Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calls on Russia and Azerbaijan to show restraint amid increased tension between the two nations, noting that Ankara has “deep and strategic ties” with both Moscow and Baku.

Ankara's greatest wish is that unfortunate incidents do not cause “irreparable damage” to relations between Moscow and Baku, Erdogan told reporters aboard his returning flight from Azerbaijan.

Touching on the peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Erdogan said: “We will witness an opening of new and historic windows of opportunity with the peace deal.”

Touching upon the Zangezur Corridor, a strategic route set to connect western Azerbaijan to the exclave of Nakhchivan and emerge as a key link from China to Türkiye and Russia, President Erdogan said it offers opportunities not only for Azerbaijan but for the entire region.

He noted that Ankara views the route as part of a “geo-economic revolution.”

Even though Armenia initially opposed the Zangezur Corridor, Yerevan is now showing a more flexible approach to joining economic integration, he added.