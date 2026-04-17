Türkiye is set to host a key regional diplomacy meeting in Antalya, bringing together Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to discuss coordinated responses to regional crises, including the US-Israel war on Iran.

It will be the third Foreign Ministers’ Meeting between Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, hosted by Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026 on Friday, according to diplomatic sources.

The gathering comes as regional diplomacy continues to accelerate, with participating countries seeking coordinated approaches to a range of shared security and political challenges.

The talks are expected to focus on regional responses to regional problems, sources say with particular attention on tensions involving the US, Israel and Iran, under a framework of regional ownership and dialogue.

The meeting follows a series of recent high-level diplomatic engagements among the same group of countries.

On March 18 in Riyadh, foreign ministers convened to discuss recent regional developments and shifting geopolitical dynamics, bringing together Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Syria and the United Arab Emirates.