TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi foreign ministers to meet at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Türkiye hosts talks with Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to coordinate regional crisis responses and address Middle East tensions.
Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi foreign ministers to meet at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Türkiye hosts a regional diplomacy meeting in Antalya with key partners. [File photo] / TRT World
5 hours ago

Türkiye is set to host a key regional diplomacy meeting in Antalya, bringing together Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to discuss coordinated responses to regional crises, including the US-Israel war on Iran.

It will be the third Foreign Ministers’ Meeting between Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, hosted by Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026 on Friday, according to diplomatic sources.

The gathering comes as regional diplomacy continues to accelerate, with participating countries seeking coordinated approaches to a range of shared security and political challenges.

The talks are expected to focus on regional responses to regional problems, sources say with particular attention on tensions involving the US, Israel and Iran, under a framework of regional ownership and dialogue.

The meeting follows a series of recent high-level diplomatic engagements among the same group of countries.

On March 18 in Riyadh, foreign ministers convened to discuss recent regional developments and shifting geopolitical dynamics, bringing together Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Syria and the United Arab Emirates.

RECOMMENDED

Following the gathering, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Egypt held a separate meeting on the sidelines of the main event.

That gathering was seen as part of broader efforts to strengthen consultation mechanisms across the region.

The four-way format was later revived in Islamabad on March 29, where Türkiye’s top diplomat Hakan Fidan and foreign ministers of the three other countries attended the second meeting.

The last meeting in the same format was followed by a deputy-level meeting held in Islamabad on April 14.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Israel continues to carry out deadly attacks in Lebanon
Poland slams Israel over abuses in Gaza as more European lawmakers criticise Tel Aviv
Iran-linked ships take new route into Gulf amid US blockade of Hormuz
Confusion over Lebanon-Israel talks as UK, France urge truce
Israel warns Lebanese residents to leave areas south of Zahrani River amid strikes
US says it targeted another suspected narco vessel in Pacific, killing three
Pakistan briefs Saudi Arabia on US–Iran mediation, secures fresh financial support
Why is US going back to World War II era, approaching automakers to make weapons?
Russian attacks on Ukraine leave three killed — local officials
FIFA chief says Iran 'for sure' participating in World Cup
Pentagon reportedly 'ramping up' possible Cuba military operation planning
'Butcher of Bosnia' Ratko Mladic suffers stroke while serving life sentence
Turkish parliament speaker calls for Israel's suspension from United Nations
US Senate blocks latest Democratic effort to curb Trump's Iran war powers
Trump threatens to fire Jerome Powell if he refuses to vacate Fed chair