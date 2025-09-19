The Colombian government has launched peace talks with Clan del Golfo, the country’s largest and most powerful criminal organisation, said officials.

The talks began Thursday in Doha, the capital of Qatar, with the initial phase focused on building trust between the parties and implementing pilot projects in three regions where the group is most active.

Alvaro Jimenez, head of the government delegation, and Luis Armando Perez, representing Clan del Golfo, signed a joint statement formally declaring the start of what they called a “peace process.”

According to a communique released by the Peace Commission, the armed group pledged to respect the rights of civilians—especially children—as a first step toward “building peace.”

The statement emphasised adherence to international humanitarian law and included a guarantee that the group would not interfere in Colombia’s 2026 elections.

Military operations

Local media reported that Clan del Golfo commands an estimated 6,000 to 9,000 armed members.