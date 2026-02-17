The third round of trilateral peace talks between Ukraine, Russia and the US will continue in Geneva on Wednesday, as the first session on Tuesday concluded.

The negotiations that began in the afternoon continued for over four hours, and came just a week before the fourth anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Russian delegation was headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, replacing senior military officials who led previous rounds in Abu Dhabi.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had said ahead of the meeting that the talks would address a "wider range of issues", including the "main issues concerning the territories", which he described as central to Moscow's demands.

Ukraine’s delegation was led by Rustem Umerov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

"We have a framework for work agreed upon by the President of Ukraine (Volodymyr Zelenskyy) and a clear mandate. Security and humanitarian issues are on the agenda," Umerov said on Telegram.