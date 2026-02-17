WORLD
2 min read
Third round of trilateral Ukraine peace talks to continue in Geneva
Zelenskyy says Russian military pressure has not eased even as negotiations resume.
Third round of trilateral Ukraine peace talks to continue in Geneva
A US delegation waits for the start of a meeting on the first day of the third round of trilateral talks in Geneva, Switzerland, February 17, 2026. / Reuters
4 hours ago

The third round of trilateral peace talks between Ukraine, Russia and the US will continue in Geneva on Wednesday, as the first session on Tuesday concluded.

The negotiations that began in the afternoon continued for over four hours, and came just a week before the fourth anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Russian delegation was headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, replacing senior military officials who led previous rounds in Abu Dhabi.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had said ahead of the meeting that the talks would address a "wider range of issues", including the "main issues concerning the territories", which he described as central to Moscow's demands.

Ukraine’s delegation was led by Rustem Umerov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

RelatedTRT World - Land concessions in focus at high-stakes Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Geneva

"We have a framework for work agreed upon by the President of Ukraine (Volodymyr Zelenskyy) and a clear mandate. Security and humanitarian issues are on the agenda," Umerov said on Telegram.

RECOMMENDED

"We are working constructively, focused and without unnecessary expectations. Our task is to maximally advance those solutions that can bring sustainable peace closer."

Security advisers from four European countries, the UK, France, Germany and Italy, are said to have attended the talks.

Ukrainian officials were expected to push for an energy ceasefire and to clarify how a monitoring mechanism would function if a truce were reached.

Zelenskyy warned ahead of the meeting that Russia may be preparing another "massive strike", arguing military pressure has not eased even as negotiations resume.

The talks are being held behind closed doors, and no immediate statement is expected.

RelatedTRT World - Russia calls for exclusion of Europe from upcoming Ukraine peace talks
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye, Muslim nations condemn Israel's occupied West Bank land seizure decision
Hillary Clinton accuses Trump administration of Epstein files 'cover-up'
India's green tribunal clears multi-billion-dollar Great Nicobar project despite ecological concerns
Macron visits Mumbai, eyes fighter jet deal and AI cooperation
Deadly fire rips through Catalonia apartment building
President Erdogan heads to Ethiopia in first visit in more than 10 years
Russia reports repelling 150 Ukrainian drones overnight ahead of Geneva negotiations
Australia refuses to repatriate its citizens from Syria over alleged Daesh ties
Russia jails US citizen for four years over Kalashnikov parts smuggling
Guatemala ends state of emergency as gang crackdown cuts crime
Deadly stabbing attack in Australia's Sydney
Oil holds steady as markets eye crucial US–Iran talks
Lebanon says next Hezbollah disarmament phase to take four months
Nigeria announces arrival of 100 US soldiers following Trump's claims of Christian 'persecution'
UN experts urge probe into Epstein files, warn crimes against humanity possible