A Polish lawmaker has sparked controversy in the country's parliament in Warsaw by displaying an Israeli flag in which the Star of David had been replaced with a Nazi swastika, saying Israel is the "new Third Reich."

Konrad Berkowicz held up the altered flag during a speech in the Sejm, Poland's lower house of parliament, where he slammed the Israeli government and called for Poland to sever ties with Israel.

The incident drew protests from some lawmakers in the chamber, who linked the move to antisemitism, while making no mention of Israel's genocidal war in Gaza or its ongoing occupation of the West Bank

Prime Minister Donald Tusk condemned the display, saying on social media that "there is no place in Polish public life for antisemitism, hate, or the desecration of the memory of the victims of Nazi crimes."