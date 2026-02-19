At least 30 people were killed on Wednesday in coordinated attacks by terrorists known as Lakurawa in multiple communities in the Arewa Local Government Area of Kebbi State, police said.

Police spokesperson Bashir Usman said on Thursday that seven villages were destroyed in the raids.

Sources told Anadolu that the attackers went from one village to another in an organised manner, deliberately targeting civilians with devastating force.

While the Mamunu community recorded the highest number of fatalities with 16, five youths were killed in Awashaka, and three residents in Masama. Other communities affected are Gorin Dena, Kamzo, Dan Mai Rago, and Tungar Bature.

Residents, many of whom fled into the surrounding bushland, said they were unprepared for the scale and ferocity of the assault. “It was sudden. They shot indiscriminately and burned houses,” one villager told Anadolu on condition of anonymity.