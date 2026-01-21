China said on Wednesday it would defend the international system with the United Nations "at its core", a day after announcing it had been invited to join US President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace".

Beijing confirmed on Tuesday that it had received a US invitation to join the board, which is aimed at resolving conflicts, according to its charter seen by AFP.

China has yet to confirm whether it will accept the invitation, but foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a news conference on Wednesday that Beijing would support a UN-based international world order regardless of "changes".

"As for the UN, China has always practised true multilateralism. No matter how the international situation changes, China firmly upholds the international system with the United Nations at its core... international relations based on the objectives and principles of the UN Charter," Guo said.

Guo was replying to questions on Trump’s statement that the UN should continue to exist, but suggesting the “board of peace” might replace the world body, according to Beijing-based daily Global Times.

Related TRT World - 'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump

China, the world's second-largest economy and a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, traditionally defends the UN system while calling for reforms.