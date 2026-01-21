China said on Wednesday it would defend the international system with the United Nations "at its core", a day after announcing it had been invited to join US President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace".
Beijing confirmed on Tuesday that it had received a US invitation to join the board, which is aimed at resolving conflicts, according to its charter seen by AFP.
China has yet to confirm whether it will accept the invitation, but foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a news conference on Wednesday that Beijing would support a UN-based international world order regardless of "changes".
"As for the UN, China has always practised true multilateralism. No matter how the international situation changes, China firmly upholds the international system with the United Nations at its core... international relations based on the objectives and principles of the UN Charter," Guo said.
Guo was replying to questions on Trump’s statement that the UN should continue to exist, but suggesting the “board of peace” might replace the world body, according to Beijing-based daily Global Times.
China, the world's second-largest economy and a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, traditionally defends the UN system while calling for reforms.
Last week on Friday, the White House announced the formation of the board of peace to “play an essential role in fulfilling” the 20 points of Trump’s plan to permanently end Israel's war on Gaza and rebuild the enclave, as well as “providing strategic oversight, mobilising international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development.”
“The UN just hasn't been very helpful. I am a big fan of the UN potential but it has never lived up to its potential,” Trump had told reporters on Tuesday at a White House briefing, when asked if he wants his board of peace to replace the UN.
The US president has credited efforts of his administration, over the past year, to halt hostilities between nations including Thailand, Cambodia, India, Pakistan as well as Congo and Rwanda.
Under the board of peace, the US also formed the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to implement phase two of Trump's Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, a founding Executive Board, and a Gaza Executive Board to support the transitional framework.
Trump has invited many foreign leaders and several nations to join the board, including Russia and China.