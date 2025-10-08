Israel and Hamas have signed off on the first phase of the US-proposed Gaza deal, allowing for the release of all Israeli hostages, US President Donald Trump announced.

"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan," Trump said on Truth Social on Wednesday.

"This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace," Trump added.

All parties will be "treated fairly," he added.

The president described the moment as a "great day" for the Arab and Muslim world, Israel, the surrounding nations and the US.

Egypt's Al-Qahera News, which has links to the state intelligence services, said a deal "was reached tonight on all the terms and mechanisms for implementing the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement".

Hamas confirms

After the announcement, Hamas said it agreed to the deal, thanking Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye for their efforts.

"Hamas announces that an agreement has been reached providing for an end to the war on Gaza, the withdrawal of the occupiers, the entry of humanitarian aid, and a prisoner exchange," it said in a statement on Telegram.

"We greatly appreciate the efforts of our mediator brothers in Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye. We also commend the efforts of US President Donald Trump, which aim for a final end to the war and the complete withdrawal of the occupying Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip," the statement added.