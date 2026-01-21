WAR ON GAZA
Russia could pay $1B from frozen assets to join Trump's Gaza 'Board of Peace' — Putin
Russian president says the Foreign Ministry has been tasked with studying the proposal.
Russia considers $1bn payment from frozen assets for Gaza 'Board of Peace'. / Reuters
January 21, 2026

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow could pay $1 billion from frozen Russian assets as a fee for permanent membership in the "Board of Peace," an international body proposed by US President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a meeting of Russia’s Security Council in Moscow on Wednesday, Putin said he had instructed the Russian Foreign Ministry to study the proposal and coordinate Russia’s position with its partners.

"We could send 1 billion US dollars from Russian assets frozen during the previous US administration to the Board of Peace," Putin said.

The White House announced the formation of the Board of Peace last week, alongside the approval of a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, one of four bodies designated to manage the transitional phase in the Palestinian enclave.

According to statements from world leaders invited to join the board, membership is free for the first three years, after which permanent membership requires a payment of $1 billion.

