Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow could pay $1 billion from frozen Russian assets as a fee for permanent membership in the "Board of Peace," an international body proposed by US President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a meeting of Russia’s Security Council in Moscow on Wednesday, Putin said he had instructed the Russian Foreign Ministry to study the proposal and coordinate Russia’s position with its partners.

"We could send 1 billion US dollars from Russian assets frozen during the previous US administration to the Board of Peace," Putin said.