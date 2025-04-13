The World Exposition opened in the Japanese city of Osaka, kicking off a six-month expo, which will bring together 158 countries, including arch-rivals China and the US, Kyodo News reported on Sunday.

The expo, expected to be visited by 28.2 million people, is centred on designing a sustainable future society, with organisers hoping for an economic effect worth $20 billion for the domestic economy.

Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, declared the expo open, which will continue until October 13 on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka Bay.

Major exhibits are encircled by the “Grand Ring”, which has a circumference of two kilometres and is recognised by the Guinness World Records as the world’s largest wooden architectural structure.

Its creator, Sou Fujimoto, told AFP that the expo is a “precious opportunity where so many different cultures and countries come together in one place to create diversity and unity”.

The main exhibits at the Japan pavilion include a “Mars rock” discovered by a Japanese research team in Antarctica in 2000, while the Osaka prefectural and city government’s health-themed pavilion features sheets of heart muscle made from iPS cells.

Another major draw will be the 42 “Type A” pavilions by exhibiting countries, including the US and China.

According to AFP, the expo also featured a beating artificial heart grown from stem cells and Hello Kitty figures in algae form.

The opening ceremony, featuring dancing, singing and a light show, was held on Saturday with 1,300 people attending, including Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Divided society

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said the event would help bring a sense of unity in a “divided society”. “Through Expo, we would like to restore a sense of unity in the world once again,” Ishiba told reporters.

But with conflicts raging and US President Donald Trump’s tariffs causing economic turmoil, that may be optimistic.

“Not for sale” states a yellow and blue sign over Ukraine's booth – echoing defiant comments from leader Volodymyr Zelensky about the war with Russia, which is absent at Expo 2025.

“We want the world to know more about our resilience. We are the ones who create, not the ones who destroy,” Tatiana Berezhna, deputy minister of economy of Ukraine, told AFP.

Yahel Vilan, head of Israel’s equally compact pavilion – there is also a Palestinian one –featuring a stone from Jerusalem’s Western Wall, told AFP that “we came with a message of peace”.