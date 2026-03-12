Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has presented the Ataturk International Peace Award to Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, during a ceremony in Ankara.

Speaking at the event on Thursday, Erdogan praised the UN chief’s efforts in promoting peace and multilateral cooperation while reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to strengthening the international organisation.

Erdogan said Ankara will continue supporting initiatives aimed at making the United Nations more inclusive and representative.

“As a leader who believes that there can be no development, peace or stability without justice, we will continue supporting efforts to transform the UN into a more inclusive structure,” he said.