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Türkiye's Erdogan awards UN chief Guterres Ataturk International Peace Prize
Turkish president highlights diplomacy to prevent a wider regional conflict and calls for a more inclusive United Nations.
Türkiye's Erdogan awards UN chief Guterres Ataturk International Peace Prize
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presents the Ataturk International Peace Prize to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Ankara. / AA
March 12, 2026

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has presented the Ataturk International Peace Award to Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, during a ceremony in Ankara.

Speaking at the event on Thursday, Erdogan praised the UN chief’s efforts in promoting peace and multilateral cooperation while reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to strengthening the international organisation.

Erdogan said Ankara will continue supporting initiatives aimed at making the United Nations more inclusive and representative.

“As a leader who believes that there can be no development, peace or stability without justice, we will continue supporting efforts to transform the UN into a more inclusive structure,” he said.

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan vows Türkiye stands for peace, urges ceasefire as Iran war escalates
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Diplomacy to prevent wider conflict

The Turkish president also highlighted Ankara’s diplomatic efforts to prevent escalating violence in the Middle East.

He warned that the spiral of violence centred around Iran risks dragging the region into a broader catastrophe.

Türkiye, he said, is conducting intensive diplomacy to ensure that the conflict does not expand further.

Despite attempts to undermine hopes for dialogue involving the United States, Israel and Iran, Erdogan said Ankara will continue working patiently and with determination to support diplomatic solutions.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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