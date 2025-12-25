“Somewhere,” wrote American astronomer and best-selling author Carl Sagan about science, “something incredible is waiting to be known.”

Through 2025, science broke through new frontiers, looking for and finding the “incredible” in different fields – from space to medicine to artificial intelligence.

From tracking a rare interstellar comet that originated outside our solar system to finding the “strongest evidence” of life on an exoplanet to the staggering growth of artificial intelligence , 2025 was a year of steady breakthroughs.

Here is a collection of a few such milestones, curated specially for TRT readers.

A trip into the universe’s past

In June, scientists unveiled the most detailed map of the universe – truly cosmic in scale and size, going back 13.5 billion years in time and featuring nearly 800,000 galaxies.

The collaborative effort between the James Webb Space Telescope and the Cosmic Evolution Survey collected 255 hours of star-gazing data from “a small region of the sky equivalent to about three times the size of the full moon”.

The map stitches together thousands of photographs to create the colossal map that spans 98 percent of the universe’s timeline.

Scientists selected the COSMOS field because it was subject to minimal interference from stars, gas clouds and the like. This allowed the researchers to observe the field across different wavelengths of light.

“Our goal was to construct this deep field of space on a physical scale that far exceeded anything that had been done before,” said Caitlin Casey, a physicist at the University of California and a member of the COSMOS team.

Just a few days after the map was announced, the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile – which houses the world’s largest digital camera – unveiled a sneak peek into a decade-long astronomical survey that began later this year.

The results were stunning – including never-before-seen views of a group of galaxies about 55 million light-years away.

Expect more news – and views – of the universe in the new year.

Humans smart! Machines smarter?

Way back in the 1950s, a famous mathematician and computer scientist proposed a test to determine whether a machine could think or behave like a human.

Named the Turing Test after its inventor, Alan Turing, the evaluation is meant to distinguish between artificial and human intelligence through text-based interactions.

The researchers compared four Large Language Models (LLMs) against humans to determine whether individuals having a five-minute conversation with either a human or an LLM could distinguish between the two.

Since the interactions are only via writing, the adjudicating individuals don’t know whether they are interacting with a human or a machine.

“When prompted to adopt a humanlike persona, GPT-4.5 was judged to be the human 73 percent of the time: significantly more often than interrogators selected the real human participant,” researchers Cameron Jones and Benjamin Bergen from the University of California, San Diego, said.

This is the first known instance when “any artificial system passes a standard three-party Turing test”.

Another AI model, LLaMa-3.1-405B, was found to be the human 56 percent of the time, while the other two models, ELIZA and GPT-4o, were only 23 percent and 21 percent of the time respectively.

The result, experts say, throws up profound questions for humanity – both ethical and existential amid fears of AI making humans redundant in many sectors.

Jones and Bergen do have a warning. "Models with this ability to robustly deceive and masquerade as people could be used for social engineering or to spread misinformation.”

Is the world ready for such a smart AI? We will know soon.

Back from extinction

This is the stuff of Hollywood sci-fi – the kind that drives the superhit Jurassic Park franchise.

Except, it is real, and instead of gigantic dinosaurs as the protagonist, it is the story of the much smaller dire wolf.

The apex predator of the Pleistocene epoch , dire wolves used to roam a broad geographical area from modern-day Venezuela to Canada before they went extinct about 13,000 years ago.