The Indian government has blocked the X account of US-based journalist and author Azad Essa in India, according to a notification he received from the social media platform.

Essa, a US-based South African journalist and senior reporter with Middle East Eye and author of Hostile Homelands: The New Alliance Between India and Israel, was informed that his account has been withheld in India following a government order.

"In the interest of transparency, we are writing to inform you that X has received a blocking order from the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting citing Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, regarding your X account: @azadessa," the email from "X Support" stated.

The email, which did not include the name of a sender, advised Essa that he could seek court relief in India if he wished to challenge the order.

"While X is not able to provide legal advice, we want you to have an opportunity to take action to protect your interests. This may include seeking legal counsel and challenging the blocking order in court," the email said.

Essa told TRT World he had not been given a reason for the restriction.

"I don't know why the Indian government ordered X to block my account in India. I can only guess that it is related to my reportage on India-Israel relations and Kashmir," he said.

He criticised the platform's handling of the matter.

"That X would just arbitrarily block or withhold accounts on their platform without even asking for a reason demonstrates how willing it is to suppress free speech and censor journalists," he said.

Essa said the move follows what he described as years of harassment linked to his reporting.

"The decision to withhold my account follows years of sustained harassment linked to my reporting on India–Israel relations and my work on Kashmir," he said.

"That harassment has included threats, coordinated disinformation campaigns designed to misrepresent my journalism, and persistent attempts to undermine both my professional standing and personal credibility."

He added that others had faced similar treatment.