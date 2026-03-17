Iran's Supreme National Security Council has confirmed the assassination of its chief Ali Larijani, after Israel said it had killed him in an air strike, that also claimed lives of his son and bodyguards.

"The pure souls of the martyrs embraced the purified soul of God's righteous servant, Martyr Dr. Ali Larijani," the council said early on Wednesday, adding that his son and his bodyguards had died with him.

The announcement follows claims made by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz that Larijani and Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani were killed in overnight Israeli air strikes.

In a statement released by his office, Katz claimed that Larijani and the Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani were killed in overnight strikes.

"I have just been updated by the Chief of Staff that Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, and the head of the Basij — Iran's central repression apparatus — (Soleimani), were eliminated last night," Katz claimed in a statement released by his ministry.