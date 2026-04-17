Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa on Thursday in Türkiye's southern resort city of Antalya.

Fidan was received by al Sharaa during his visit to Antalya ahead of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, according to diplomatic sources.

The fifth edition of the forum, ADF2026, is due to open on Friday, with the participation of heads of state and government, foreign ministers and representatives of international organisations.