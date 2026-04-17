TÜRKİYE
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Turkish Foreign Minister meets Syrian President al Sharaa ahead of Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Turkish top diplomat Fidan and Syrian President al Sharaa meet in Antalya ahead of the Forum which focuses on managing global uncertainties.
Turkish Foreign Minister meets Syrian President al Sharaa ahead of Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (L) meets with Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa (R) in Antalya, Türkiye, on April 16 2026. / AA
4 hours ago

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa on Thursday in Türkiye's southern resort city of Antalya.

Fidan was received by al Sharaa during his visit to Antalya ahead of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, according to diplomatic sources.

The fifth edition of the forum, ADF2026, is due to open on Friday, with the participation of heads of state and government, foreign ministers and representatives of international organisations.

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The event, being held under the auspices of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and organised by the Foreign Ministry under the theme “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties,” will run until Sunday.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye, Syria ink deal for economic integration
SOURCE:AA
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