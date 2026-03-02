At least 21 people have been killed in Pakistan during anti-US protests over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in US-Israel attacks.



Clashes erupted on Sunday between police and charged protesters who managed to enter the US Consulate in Pakistan's commercial capital Karachi to protest the killing of Khamenei.



Police fired tear gas and resorted to aerial firing as hundreds of protesters marched toward the US mission in the city's southern district.



Dozens managed to enter the consulate premises, smashed windows, and set fire to a portion of the reception, multiple videos shared on social media platforms showed.



Angry crowds also torched a police check post outside the consulate and burned tires.



Protests also broke out in several other cities, including Lahore, where demonstrators clashed with police on their way to the US Consulate.



The government of Sindh province, for which Karachi serves as the capital, has formed a committee to investigate the clashes and killings of protesters.



Expressing sorrow and grief over the casualties, the government urged the protesters to lodge their protest "peacefully."

Deadly clashes in Gilgit-Baltistan

At least 11 protesters were killed in clashes with the security personnel in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region during protests against the killing of the Iranian supreme leader, a minister told Anadolu Agency.



Ghulam Abbas, the interim information minister for Gilgit-Baltistan, said that seven protesters were killed in the Gilgit district, while another four others were killed in the Skardu valley.



There are reports that a security personnel was also killed during the clashes. However, there was no official statement available about the death of the security personnel.



Abbas said 40 others were injured.



UN office set on fire in Skardu. Protesters also set a UN office on fire in the Skardu district in the Gilgit-Baltistan region.



Shabbir Mir, a spokesman for the regional government, told Anadolu that the region is on "high alert" as protest demonstrations are underway in several districts.



In the capital Islamabad, police blocked all roads leading to the Diplomatic Enclave that houses foreign embassies, including the US.