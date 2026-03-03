The Israeli army claimed on Tuesday to have assassinated a top Hezbollah official in an air strike in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

A military statement said that Reda Khazai was killed in the strike that targeted Beirut on Monday.

The army claimed that Khazai was responsible for Hezbollah’s “military buildup” and coordination with Iran, as well as rebuilding the group’s military capabilities following the Israeli war on Lebanon in 2024.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli claim.

At least 52 people were killed and over 150 others injured in a series of Israeli air strikes targeting Beirut’s southern suburbs and southern Lebanon on Monday.

The Israeli army also started a ground incursion into the country’s south early on Tuesday.