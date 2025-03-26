Israel has rejected most attempts by humanitarian organisations to deliver essential supplies into blockaded Gaza, the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said.

“The situation in Gaza is deteriorating as intense hostilities continue for a second week,” UNRWA said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Basic supplies are running out, and some will only last for a few more days unless aid shipments are allowed in,” it added.

Most "attempts by humanitarian organisations to coordinate access with the Israeli authorities were rejected,” the UN agency said.

On March 2, Israel shut down Gaza’s border crossings to humanitarian and food supplies, exacerbating a severe humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

UNRWA spokesperson Adnan Abu Hasna warned of a near-total collapse in all aspects of life in Gaza, stressing the urgent need for a ceasefire and the entry of thousands of aid trucks.

“Anything less is a death sentence for the people, infrastructure, and the entire region,” he said.