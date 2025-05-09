German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and US President Donald Trump emphasised the need to strengthen cooperation to end the war in Ukraine during their first phone call on Friday.

Both leaders agreed on the importance of “close cooperation with the goal of ending the war in Ukraine,” said newly appointed government spokesman Stefan Kornelius in a statement.

Kornelius said Merz also echoed Trump’s call for the Russia-Ukraine war to be ended swiftly.

“Russia must now agree to a ceasefire to create space for negotiations,” Kornelius added, urging the Kremlin to take immediate steps.

Trump pledged to “strongly” support German efforts -- alongside France, the United Kingdom, Poland, and other European partners -- to seek a lasting peace in the region, Kornelius said.

The two leaders also agreed to continue regular exchanges and plan reciprocal visits to the United States and Germany.

Conservative leader Merz, who took office Tuesday as Germany’s 10th chancellor, expressed full support for Trump’s ceasefire initiative during a joint news conference Wednesday with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

