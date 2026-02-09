Police in the UK are assessing a complaint by the anti-monarchist group Republic alleging that ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor shared confidential trade details with Jeffrey Epstein, according to reports.

According to emails released as part of the latest batch of Epstein files, a sender believed to be Andrew passed on details of visits to Singapore, Vietnam and China, along with confidential investment information, the BBC reported.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said on Monday, “We can confirm receipt of this report and are assessing the information in line with our established procedures.”

The former Duke of York, the younger brother of King Charles, served as the UK’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment between 2001 and 2011.

The development follows a complaint filed by Graham Smith, head of Republic, who said he had reported Andrew to the police.

“I have now reported Andrew to the ThamesVP (Thames Valley Police) for suspected misconduct in public office and breach of official secrets in relation to these specific allegations,” he wrote on X.

Smith added: “I cannot see any significant difference between these allegations and those against Peter Mandelson.”