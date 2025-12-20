The Israeli army renewed its violations of Syria’s sovereignty on Saturday by entering villages in the countryside of the southwestern Quneitra province and setting up checkpoints, Syrian media reported.

State-run Al-Ikhbariya TV said Israeli troops moved into the village of Ain Ziwan using five military vehicles and established a temporary checkpoint in the area.

Israeli forces also entered the village of al-Ajraf in central Quneitra countryside with four military vehicles and set up a checkpoint to search passersby, the channel added.

The incursion came a day after dozens of Syrians held a protest in the city of al-Salam in Quneitra province to denounce the ongoing Israeli attacks on residents and property, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Israeli strikes