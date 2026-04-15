President Donald Trump has renewed pressure on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, with the US leader threatening to fire the central bank chief if he stays beyond his mandate.

Powell's term at the helm of the Fed expires on May 15, although he can remain in his role as chairman if no successor has been confirmed.

The central banker said last month that he would not leave his post as a Fed governor until a Justice Department (DOJ) investigation involving him is "well and truly over, with transparency and finality."

While it is rare for a former Fed chair to remain on the board after stepping down as chief, Powell's term as governor does not end until 2028.

"I'll have to fire him," Trump told Fox Business, if Powell "is not leaving on time." The president added: "I've wanted to fire him."

Trump repeatedly lashed out at Powell over the past year for not cutting interest rates more aggressively.