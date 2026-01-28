The dollar ticked up on Wednesday following another selloff fuelled by Donald Trump's suggestion he was happy with the currency's recent decline, while tech firms extended their rally ahead of much-anticipated earnings from the sector this week.

Traders are also keeping an eye on the Federal Reserve's latest meeting, hoping for some guidance on its plans for interest rates amid uncertainty over the US president's policies following his latest tariff threats.

The greenback has retreated across the board this week following reports that the New York Fed had checked in with traders about the yen's exchange rate, which fuelled talk that US and Japanese officials were prepared to stage a joint intervention.

That led to speculation that the White House was prepared to let the dollar weaken, and Trump did little to dismiss that when asked on Tuesday if he was worried about the decline.

"No, I think it's great," he told reporters in Iowa as the unit hit its weakest level against the euro in four-and-a-half years and a two-and-half-month low against the yen. "Look at the business we're doing. The dollar's doing great."

He added: "I want it to be - just seek its own level, which is the fair thing to do."

The dollar also sank against the pound, South Korean won and Chinese yuan, with a slight bump on Wednesday doing little to recover its latest losses.

Related Gold soars past $5,000 level for first time amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty - TRT World

‘Critical insights’

Observers said unease about Trump's latest tariff outbursts, including threats against European nations over their opposition to his Greenland grab and a warning to Canada over its trade talks with China, have also dented faith in US assets and weighed on the unit.

Meanwhile, US consumer confidence plunged to its lowest level since 2014, a survey showed, as households fret about inflation and the elevated cost of living.