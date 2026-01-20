The claim that Daesh terrorists were released by the Syrian army with Turkish support during recent developments in Syria is "entirely unfounded," the Turkish government’s Centre for Combating Disinformation said.

"It is a well-known and indisputable fact that Türkiye is the country that has carried out the strongest fight against Daesh in the region and has dealt the most significant blows to the Daesh terrorist organisation to date," the centre said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Monday.

It called on the public, along with "our friendly and brotherly countries and neighbours with whom we have shared the same geography and many common values for centuries," to not give credence to "such unfounded allegations."

