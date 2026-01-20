The claim that Daesh terrorists were released by the Syrian army with Turkish support during recent developments in Syria is "entirely unfounded," the Turkish government’s Centre for Combating Disinformation said.
"It is a well-known and indisputable fact that Türkiye is the country that has carried out the strongest fight against Daesh in the region and has dealt the most significant blows to the Daesh terrorist organisation to date," the centre said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Monday.
It called on the public, along with "our friendly and brotherly countries and neighbours with whom we have shared the same geography and many common values for centuries," to not give credence to "such unfounded allegations."
“Serious security breach”
The statement came amid heightened tensions in northeastern Syria, where Damascus has accused the YPG terror group of releasing Daesh detainees from al-Shaddadi prison in Hasakah province. Syria’s Interior Ministry said the incident constituted a serious security breach threatening national, regional and international security, and declared its readiness to take over the management and protection of detention facilities holding Daesh members.
According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), Syrian army forces moved into al-Shaddadi and secured the prison after what it described as the release of detainees by the YPG, launching sweep operations to arrest fleeing Daesh elements and imposing a curfew in the area.
The Syrian government has also rejected what it called any attempt to use the “terrorism file” as political or security blackmail, accusing the YPG’s governing arm of exploiting the threat of Daesh to maintain control.
Damascus said it remains fully prepared to combat terrorism within international frameworks and warned that responsibility for any prison security breach lies with the forces currently controlling the facilities.