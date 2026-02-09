Türkiye’s population in 2025 grew by 427,224 from a year earlier to 86.09 million, according to official data.

The male population was 43.06 million or 50.02 percent of the total, while women made up 49.98 percent or 43.03 million last year, the statistical authority TurkStat said on Monday.

The annual population growth rate rose to five per thousand in 2025, up from 3.4 per thousand in 2024.

TurkStat said: "Proportion of population residing in province and district centres, which was 93.4 percent in 2024, became 93.6 percent in 2025.

"Besides, the proportion of the population living in towns and villages decreased to 6.4 percent from 6.6 percent."