TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye's population tops 86M in 2025 as growth accelerates
The annual population growth rate rose to five per thousand in 2025, up from 3.4 per thousand in 2024
Türkiye's population tops 86M in 2025 as growth accelerates
Proportion of population residing in province and district centres, which was 93.4 percent in 2024, became 93.6 percent in 2025, TurkStat said. / AA
February 9, 2026

Türkiye’s population in 2025 grew by 427,224 from a year earlier to 86.09 million, according to official data.

The male population was 43.06 million or 50.02 percent of the total, while women made up 49.98 percent or 43.03 million last year, the statistical authority TurkStat said on Monday.

The annual population growth rate rose to five per thousand in 2025, up from 3.4 per thousand in 2024.

TurkStat said: "Proportion of population residing in province and district centres, which was 93.4 percent in 2024, became 93.6 percent in 2025.

"Besides, the proportion of the population living in towns and villages decreased to 6.4 percent from 6.6 percent."

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan launches 'Decade of Family and Population' from 2026 to 2035
RECOMMENDED

Istanbul, Türkiye’s commercial capital, was the largest city by population with 15.75 million people, adding 52,451 people compared to the year prior.

It was followed by the capital Ankara with 5.9 million, the Aegean city of Izmir with 4.5 million, the industrial hub of Bursa at 3.26 million, and the Mediterranean resort of Antalya with 2.77 million.

The median age of the population in Türkiye increased to 34.9 in 2025 from 34.4 in 2024.

Total age dependency ratio, which indicates the total number of children and elderly people per person of working age, fell to 46 percent last year, down 0.1 percentage points.

RelatedTRT World - What is Türkiye doing to address its aging problem?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Sweden sends fighter jets to patrol Greenland for NATO’s Arctic Sentry
Why does February only have 28 days?
Germany's top court dismisses Palestinian challenge to arms exports to Israel
'A day of liberation': Bangladesh counts vote after 'most peaceful' elections
Russia tightens grip on WhatsApp, app vows to defend encryption
Has America’s decade-long military presence in Syria come to an end?
Türkiye slams Israeli measures in occupied West Bank
Nationwide strike by Indian farmers piles pressure on Modi over US trade pact
Türkiye's Erdogan calls for stronger transport integration among Muslim nations
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands
Türkiye's maiden unmanned surface vessel secures Saudi partnership