Argentine President Javier Milei's party suffered a significant defeat over the weekend at the hands of the Peronist opposition in a Buenos Aires provincial election, a crucial test ahead of October 26 midterm parliamentary polls.

The centre-left Peronist party, united under Fuerza Patria, secured over 47% of the vote, while the ruling La Libertad Avanza (LLA) garnered 33.8%, according to the provincial electoral body.

Milei acknowledged the defeat at his party's headquarters in La Plata.

"Today we suffered a clear defeat," he said, vowing however not to alter his government's policies.

"We are not retreating one millimeter in government policy. The direction is not only confirmed, but we will deepen and accelerate it further," he added.

The opposition's margin of victory exceeded 13 points, a significant blow to the national government.

The election results had an immediate impact on the local currency.

Currency crash, political Cheers