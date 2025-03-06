Sources from Türkiye’s Ministry of Defense have denied reports that Türkiye is building three new military bases in Syria and that Turkish F-16s intercepted Israeli jets following an Israeli attack on Damascus.

“News from the region, created to manipulate perception, should be cautiously approached. The reports in question are incorrect,” the sources said in a statement on Thursday.

They underlined that Ankara’s priority is ensuring sustainable peace and security in post-Assad Syria as Türkiye continues its efforts to strengthen the country’s defence and security capacity in close cooperation with the new administration.

The sources also touched on the PKK/YPG terrorist group’s presence in Syria, stressing that the organisation has no choice but to dissolve itself immediately and unconditionally lay down arms.

They further discouraged any attempts to create confusion by raising issues such as a ceasefire and stressed that efforts to sabotage or prolong the process would not be tolerated.