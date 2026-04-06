Washington, DC — Oil prices have jumped with US crude surpassing $114 a barrel, after President Donald Trump set a Tuesday deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face attacks on its power infrastructure.

On Sunday, US crude rose 2.35% to $114.16 per barrel, while Brent crude gained 1.72% to $110.91.

Trump, in a social media post laden with explicit language, warned that Iran would be “living in Hell” if the Strait remained closed. He also threatened strikes on the country’s power plants and bridges, later posting only: “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!” without further detail.

Last week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued a strong warning that the ongoing war in Iran could slow economic growth worldwide.



In simple terms, the Washington-based organisation says that if the fighting continues to disrupt supplies of oil, natural gas, and fertiliser from the Gulf region, ordinary people in many countries will face higher costs for fuel, heating, and food with effects that could last for years.

IMF’s message serves as a reminder of the wider costs of the war, which began with US and Israeli strikes against Iran on 28 February 2026 and has now entered its fifth week.

Maximo Torero, Chief Economist at the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) warns that the collapse in tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is creating one of the most severe shocks to global commodity flows in recent years.

Torero points to risks to food security and agricultural production because of higher fertilizer and energy costs.

“The ongoing disruption to the Strait of Hormuz trade corridor is triggering one of the most severe shocks to global commodity flows in recent years, with significant implications for food security, agricultural production, and global markets.”

How Iran war is hitting global supplies

Roughly one-fifth of global oil and a significant share of natural gas pass through the Strait of Hormuz. About a third of the world’s seaborne fertiliser trade, materials that farmers use to grow crops, also travels through the area.

When conflict disrupts these routes, tankers and cargo ships struggle to move goods safely. This leads to shortages and higher prices. Even countries far away from the fighting feel the impact because the global economy is connected.

Higher fertiliser costs make it more expensive for farmers to produce food, which eventually pushes up the price of bread, rice, vegetables, and other groceries in shops.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, warns about the direct hit to ordinary people.