New satellite imagery has detected activity "consistent with mass graves" in the Sudanese city of Al Fasher, Yale researchers said in a report released Thursday, more than a week after mass killings were reported in the area.

On October 26, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), at war with Sudan's army for more than two years, seized control of the key Darfur city they had besieged for nearly 18 months.

Satellite imagery has since revealed evidence of door-to-door killings, mass graves, blood-stained areas, and bodies visible along an earthen berm — findings that match eyewitness accounts and videos posted online by the paramilitaries.

Hospitals turned into detention and killing zones

In its Thursday report, Yale University's Humanitarian Research Lab (HRL) said it found evidence consistent with "body disposal activities."

The report identified "at least two earth disturbances consistent with mass graves at a mosque and the former Children's Hospital."

It also noted the appearance of metres-long trenches, as well as the disappearance of clusters of objects consistent with bodies near the hospital, the mosque and other parts of the city — indicating that bodies deposited around those areas were later moved.

"Body disposal or removal was also observed at Al-Saudi Hospital in satellite imagery," the report said.

The World Health Organization had reported the "tragic killing of more than 460 patients and medical staff" at that hospital during the city's takeover.