TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye aims to achieve 120 GW renewable energy capacity by 2035
Green Hydrogen Producers Association says Türkiye's rich wind and solar potential can drive $80B investment and help close energy deficit.
Türkiye aims to achieve 120 GW renewable energy capacity by 2035
Gunay emphasised that renewable energy is one of the most strategic solutions to reducing Türkiye’s current account deficit caused largely by energy imports. He noted that Türkiye ranks 5th in Europe and 11th globally in renewable capacity. / TRT World and Agencies
May 22, 2025

Türkiye aims to increase its installed renewable energy capacity to 120,000 megawatts by 2035, Yusuf Gunay, President of the Green Hydrogen Producers Association has said.

Highlighting the country’s transformation in energy, Gunay noted that Türkiye is rich in high-efficiency solar and wind resources. “This natural potential must be used effectively,” he said.

The significant progress began with the establishment of the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK), which encouraged better use of domestic resources, he added.

Türkiye’s solar and wind capacity

Gunay emphasised that renewable energy is one of the most strategic solutions to reducing Türkiye’s current account deficit caused largely by energy imports. He noted that Türkiye ranks 5th in Europe and 11th globally in renewable capacity.

RECOMMENDED

“We must continue this momentum and crown it with green hydrogen,” he said.

He stressed that Türkiye’s solar and wind capacity is more efficient than that of many European countries.

“Currently, 40 percent of the electricity we produce comes from renewable sources. Our goal is to reach an installed capacity of 120,000 megawatts by 2035. This requires an investment of around $80 billion. When this is achieved, it will make a very strong contribution to our economy.”

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye targets 120,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2035 — Erdogan

Explore
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress