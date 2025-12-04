ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
Malaysia charges PM's former aide with receiving bribes, eroding trust in govt anti-graft efforts
PM Anwar Ibrahim took office in 2022 on an anti-corruption platform but has faced accusations of backsliding on promised reforms.
Malaysia charges PM's former aide with receiving bribes, eroding trust in govt anti-graft efforts
Anwar said he accepted Iskandar's resignation and that the authorities were free to investigate his former aide "without any external interference". / Reuters
December 4, 2025

Malaysian authorities on Thursday charged a former top aide to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim with receiving bribes, increasing scrutiny on the premier's pledge to crack down on corruption.

According to court documents, Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, who resigned as Anwar's senior political secretary last week, was charged with receiving 176,829 ringgit ($42,961) from a local businessman in exchange for assistance in obtaining mineral mining licenses in Sabah state, among other alleged favours.

Shamsul Iskandar pleaded not guilty and was granted bail pending trial, his lawyer, Amer Hamzah Arshad, told Reuters.

He has vowed to defend himself from what he called an "attack".

Anwar's office declined to comment on the case. In a statement last week, Anwar said he accepted Shamsul Iskandar's resignation and that the authorities were free to investigate his former aide "without any external interference".

RECOMMENDED

The case has renewed focus on Anwar's commitment to tackling corruption, with opposition parties and civil society groups saying the allegations against his former aide undermined the premier's efforts and eroded public trust in the government and anti-graft authorities.

Albert Tei, the businessman accused of making payments to Shamsul Iskandar, was also charged in court on Thursday with bribery and pleaded not guilty, according to court documents and his lawyer Rajesh Nagarajan.

Shamsul Iskandar and Tei face jail sentences of up to 20 years and heavy fines if found guilty.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage