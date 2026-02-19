AFRICA
At least 50 civilians killed in clashes in eastern DRC: OCHA
Fighting between AFC/M23 rebel alliance and pro-government Wazalendo militias has displaced thousands and triggered deepening crisis in Masisi.
Rebel attacks in North Kivu have claimed 50 lives, UN situation report reveals. [File] / Reuters
4 hours ago

At least 50 civilians have been killed during clashes in January between pro-government forces and armed rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s North Kivu province, according to a report released by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The fighting broke out between Jan. 12 and Jan. 16 in more than a dozen villages in the Rutshuru territory, affecting the Bukombo, Kihondo, Mutanda, Bambo and Tongo groups, OCHA said in its situation report.

Several people were injured and many were forced to flee their homes to seek safety in neighbouring Masisi territory, the report said.

The clashes involved AFC/M23 rebels and a pro-government militia known as Wazalendo.

In a separate incident earlier in January, 11 people were killed and around 40 wounded following an army air strike on rebel positions in Masisi centre, according to the same report.

Fragile ceasefire

The Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC/M23), a rebel alliance in eastern Congo that includes M23 fighters, has been at the centre of the conflict in the region.

The group, which the United Nations and Western nations say is supported by neighbouring Rwanda, controls significant territory in eastern Congo, including the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu, seized in early 2025.

Last week, the Congolese presidency said it had accepted a ceasefire proposed by Angola between the government and the AFC/M23, effective February 18.

However, it remained unclear on Wednesday whether the truce was being observed by both sides.

The latest violence underscores ongoing instability in North Kivu, despite diplomatic efforts aimed at halting fighting in the mineral-rich region.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
