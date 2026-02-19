At least 50 civilians have been killed during clashes in January between pro-government forces and armed rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s North Kivu province, according to a report released by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The fighting broke out between Jan. 12 and Jan. 16 in more than a dozen villages in the Rutshuru territory, affecting the Bukombo, Kihondo, Mutanda, Bambo and Tongo groups, OCHA said in its situation report.

Several people were injured and many were forced to flee their homes to seek safety in neighbouring Masisi territory, the report said.

The clashes involved AFC/M23 rebels and a pro-government militia known as Wazalendo.

In a separate incident earlier in January, 11 people were killed and around 40 wounded following an army air strike on rebel positions in Masisi centre, according to the same report.