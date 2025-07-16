TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Armenian premier says diplomatic ties with Türkiye and reopening the border are within reach, calling the effort vital to Armenia’s independence, sovereignty, and shift toward the West.
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Pashinyan acknowledges that no concrete agreements were reached but emphasised a long-term outlook. / AA Archive
July 16, 2025

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed his intention for Armenia and Türkiye to eventually establish diplomatic relations and reopen their long-sealed land border, presenting the move as a cornerstone of Armenia’s broader geopolitical strategy.

Speaking at a press conference in Yerevan on Wednesday, Pashinyan described recent talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as “open and sincere,” adding that the agenda moved beyond traditional normalisation efforts to include state-to-state ties.

“All issues were discussed – from the opening of communications to the restoration of the historical Ani bridge,” Pashinyan said, according to state-run Armenpress. 

He acknowledged that no concrete agreements were reached but emphasised a long-term outlook. “Such complex and deep issues cannot be resolved with a single action. We need to build trust and prepare the public.”

He added: “I have no doubt that we will reach that point: diplomatic relations will be established, and the border will be opened.”

RelatedTRT Global - As Pashinyan makes 'historic' Türkiye visit, Erdogan says backs Armenia-Azerbaijan peace efforts

Return to CSTO unlikely

Pashinyan reiterated that Armenia is unlikely to resume its participation in the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), citing the bloc’s failure to support Armenia in times of need.

RECOMMENDED

“We froze our participation due to the CSTO’s failure to fulfil its obligations,” he said, referring to Yerevan’s decision earlier this year to suspend attendance at CSTO events and halt payments. “At this point, leaving seems more likely than returning.”

EU aspirations confirmed

Separately, during a meeting in Brussels, Pashinyan made Armenia’s European ambitions explicit.

“Yes, Armenia wants to become a member of the European Union,” he said. “Regardless of the final outcome, we will continue reforms aligned with European standards.”

He reaffirmed his commitment to the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, describing it as a key platform for reform and modernisation.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye–Armenia rapprochement advances, but peace hinges on Baku

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Top Chinese officials hold talks with OIC amid rising Middle East tensions
Bangladesh panel says India's Adani power deal overpriced, flags procedural flaws
Gold soars past $5,000 level for first time amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty
Thousands attend ‘Invasion Day’ rallies across Australia
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan