WORLD
1 min read
Lithuania declares state of emergency after surge in smuggler balloons from Belarus
Vilnius says contraband-filled weather balloons are disrupting airport operations and threatening public safety, as tensions with Minsk deepen.
Lithuania declares state of emergency after surge in smuggler balloons from Belarus
FILE IMAGE: German Patriot air defence system units are seen at the Vilnius airport in Vilnius, Lithuania. / Reuters
December 9, 2025

Lithuania has declared a state of emergency after a surge of smuggled balloons drifting in from Belarus triggered repeated shutdowns of Vilnius Airport and raised broader public-safety concerns, the government announced on Tuesday.

Officials say Belarusian smugglers have been using weather balloons to float contraband cigarettes across the border — an unusual tactic that has forced air traffic suspensions and strained border-security resources.

Authorities have not yet specified how long the emergency measures will remain in place.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Lithuania weighs emergency measures, plans to call up 5,000 conscripts over 'Belarus balloons'

Minsk denies any role in the balloon operations, instead accusing Lithuania of staging provocations, including allegedly deploying a drone to drop “extremist material” on Belarusian territory. Vilnius, a NATO and EU member state, has dismissed the claims as baseless.

The dispute adds to already fraught relations between the neighbors, following Belarus’ support for Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and ongoing border-security tensions across the region.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent