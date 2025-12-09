Lithuania has declared a state of emergency after a surge of smuggled balloons drifting in from Belarus triggered repeated shutdowns of Vilnius Airport and raised broader public-safety concerns, the government announced on Tuesday.

Officials say Belarusian smugglers have been using weather balloons to float contraband cigarettes across the border — an unusual tactic that has forced air traffic suspensions and strained border-security resources.

Authorities have not yet specified how long the emergency measures will remain in place.