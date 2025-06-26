Zohran Kwame Mamdani’s victory in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary has ignited a firestorm of criticism from Hindu nationalist circles and segments of the Indian diaspora, both in the US and India.

The wave of criticism and, in some cases, outright hostility appears tied to his religious and ethnic identity, political positions, and outspoken views on India and Palestine.

The 33-year-old Indian-American, Muslim, and democratic socialist’s outspoken criticism of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his pro-Palestinian activism, and his progressive politics have fueled the backlash, amplified across the Indian press and social media platforms like X.

In recent weeks, Mamdani called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “war criminal”, comparing him to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in reference to the 2002 Gujarat riots. The remark drew sharp condemnation from Indo-American leaders, who accused Mamdani of promoting divisive rhetoric that has no place in local US politics.



He also led a protest in Times Square that went viral for featuring slogans that riled up right-wing Hindus . The event was reportedly co-organised with Sikh rights supporters, further fueling anger in India over Mamdani’s alignment with fringe political movements.

Mamdani has also faced backlash for publicly defending the slogan “globalise the intifada”, which he described as an expression of solidarity with Palestinians.

Mamdani’s remarks have sparked strong reactions across the Indian-American community, particularly from public figures who view his rhetoric as divisive and inflammatory.

The vitriol directed at Mamdani goes beyond political disagreements. Many Hindu nationalist voices have framed the attack around Mamdani’s Muslim identity and Indian roots, portraying him as an outsider or anti-national. Social media posts, opinion pieces, and nationalist forums accuse him of “anti-India” rhetoric, despite his Indian heritage.

This pattern reflects a broader trend where Indian Muslim intellectuals face hostility, not just for their views but because of their religion and ethnicity. The right-wing’s anger suggests a shrinking space for minority voices in India’s public intellectual sphere.

The outrage among Hindu nationalist circles quickly spilt over onto social media platforms like X, where commentators expressed sharp criticism of Mamdani.

One viral post labelled Mamdani a “Jehadi mayor” and accused him of fostering hatred against Hindus and Jews, claiming his parents, filmmaker Mira Nair and scholar Mahmood Mamdani, embody “duplicity.”

Another user echoed this sentiment, writing, “Instead of uniting the Indian community, he seeks to divide them by religion, pitting Muslims and Hindus against each other. Associating Hindus with fascism and using derogatory words against them is highly objectionable.”

Several Republicans in Congress and right-wing influencers also posted a wave of hateful messages on X.

Conservative social media personality Laura Loomer wrote, in an exaggerated statement, claimed Mamdani is “trying to get Americans murdered”.