Benjamin Fiorini, secretary general of the Association of Jurists for the Respect of International Law (JURDI), has announced that the association has filed a lawsuit with the Paris Administrative Court against the French government for failing to prevent Israel's genocide in Gaza.

As Israel's attacks on Gaza continue, France has faced criticism for allegedly continuing to send weapon parts to Israel, hosting Israeli President Isaac Herzog, and allowing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plane to fly over French territory.

In almost weekly demonstrations in Paris and other French cities, pro-Palestinian supporters chant slogans such as "Israel murderer, Macron accomplice," calling for sanctions against Israel.

On Tuesday, JURDI filed a complaint with the Paris Administrative Court, accusing the French state of failing to fulfil its obligation to prevent genocide in Gaza.

In a statement to Anadolu, Fiorini stated: "We have referred the matter to the Paris Administrative Court, asking it to condemn the French State for failing to fulfil its obligation to prevent genocide in Gaza."

Fiorini emphasised that the obligation to prevent genocide is enshrined in the December 9, 1948, Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide, to which France is a signatory, and is legally binding on all states, including France.

'France has been fully aware of the existence of a serious risk of genocide'

Fiorini recalled that, in its April 30, 2024, decision, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) emphasised that the obligation to prevent genocide requires states parties to the convention who knew or should have known of a serious risk of genocide to use all reasonable means to avoid it.

"It is indisputable that France has been fully aware of the existence of a serious risk of genocide, at least since the ICJ's order of Jan. 26, 2024," he said.