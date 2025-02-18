US
The Trump birthday bill: Republican lawmaker unveils new federal holiday
US Republican lawmaker Claudia Tenney has introduced legislation to make President Donald Trump's birthday, June 14 — which also happens to fall on Flag Day — a federal holiday to commemorate "the founder of America's Golden Age."
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
US Republican lawmaker Claudia Tenney has introduced legislation to make President Donald Trump's birthday, June 14 — which also happens to fall on Flag Day — a federal holiday."

Just as George Washington's birthday is codified as a federal holiday, President Trump's birthday should also be celebrated to recognise him as the founder of America's Golden Age," The New York congresswoman wrote on X, announcing the order called the Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day Holiday Establishment Act.

Tenney also said that no modern president has been "more pivotal" for the United States than Trump, and that the leader’s “contributions to American greatness” should be “forever enshrined into law.”

