Shooting spree at Kentucky church kills three
The suspect reportedly carjacked a vehicle and drove to Richmond Road Baptist Church, opening fire on church grounds.
Kentucky State Police and the Lexington Police Department say they responded swiftly to secure the area, and an investigation is ongoing. / AP
July 13, 2025

At least three people were killed, including the suspect, and several injured in a shooting spree in the US state of Kentucky on Sunday.

"I’m heartbroken to share the shooting in Lexington (city) at Richmond Road Baptist Church has taken the lives of two people," Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear wrote on X.

The incident unfolded at 11.36 am (1536 GMT) when the suspect shot a Kentucky State Police trooper on Terminal Drive near Blue Grass Airport.

The suspect then reportedly carjacked a vehicle and drove to Richmond Road Baptist Church, where he opened fire on church grounds.

Four people were shot at the church, including two women — a 72-year-old and a 32-year-old — who were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two victims, both of them men, were transported to the hospital, with one in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

The suspect was shot and killed at the scene.

"The suspect shot a trooper and then fled the scene, ending up at the Richmond Road Baptist Church," Kentucky State Police said on X.

"There are multiple victims at the church, and EMS (Emergency Medical Services) is on scene," police confirmed.

Kentucky State Police and the Lexington Police Department said they responded swiftly to secure the area, and an investigation is ongoing.

Senator Rand Paul said he was "saddened" by the shootings.

"Violence like this has no place in Kentucky," he said on X.

