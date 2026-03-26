Türkiye moved within one game of a World Cup return as Ferdi Kadioglu's second-half goal secured a 1-0 win over Romania in their play-off semi-final on Thursday, following a moment of brilliance from Arda Guler.

In a high-stakes encounter at Besiktas Park on Thursday, the deadlock was broken in the 53rd minute when Real Madrid midfielder Guler produced a superb defence-splitting pass to pick out Kadioglu, who controlled and finished calmly to give Türkiye the lead.

Guler said the move had been discussed in the dressing room at halftime as Türkiye looked to break down Romania’s defensive block.

"We discussed the goal at the halftime break. I would get the ball, and Ferdi would make a run into the penalty box. It happened exactly how we planned it," he told Turkish broadcaster TV8.