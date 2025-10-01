US
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Order comes three weeks after Israeli air strikes targeted the Hamas negotiating team in Doha, which drew harsh criticism from both Qatari and US officials.
(FILE) US President Donald Trump talks with Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha, Qatar, May 15, 2025. / Reuters
October 1, 2025

The Trump administration has issued an executive order pledging to protect Qatar’s security, including military intervention if the country is attacked.

The order came three weeks after Israel conducted air strikes targeting leaders of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Doha, which drew harsh criticism from both Qatari and US officials.

The order issued on Monday appears to reassure Qatar that such an attack will not occur again, stating that any strike on the country would be considered “a threat to the peace and security of the United States”.

Qatar, home to the largest US military base in the Middle East, has long viewed the United States, like many of its Gulf neighbours, as a crucial security guarantor. This made Israel’s recent strike, despite its close ties with Washington, especially alarming for Qatari officials.

The executive order states that if Qatar comes under attack, the United States should “take all lawful and appropriate measures — including diplomatic, economic, and, if necessary, military — to defend the interests of the United States and of the State of Qatar”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the September strikes, describing them as part of Israel’s long-standing objective to retaliate for the raid by Hamas fighters in southern Israel's military sites and settlements that were once Arab farms and villages on October 7, 2023. Netanyahu has also accused Qatar of offering a “safe haven” to Hamas.

Later, the Israeli prime minister’s account on X posted that Netanyahu, in a phone call with the Qatari prime minister, said: “Mr. Prime Minister, I want you to know that Israel regrets that one of your citizens was killed in our strike.”

Israel has maintained unofficial ties with Qatar, which, alongside Egypt, has acted as a mediator in efforts to end its war on Gaza.

