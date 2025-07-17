France handed back its last two military bases in Senegal on Thursday, leaving the French army with no permanent camps in West and Central Africa.

Senegal's former colonial ruler returned Camp Geille, its largest base in the West African country, and its airfield at Dakar airport, in a ceremony attended by top French and Senegalese officials.

After storming to victory in 2024 elections promising radical change, Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye demanded France withdraw troops from the country by 2025.