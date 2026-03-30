An Iranian strike on a power station in Kuwait killed one Indian worker and damaged a building at the site, the Gulf state's electricity ministry said on Monday.

"A service building at a power and water desalination plant was attacked as part of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait, resulting in the death of an Indian worker and significant material damage to the building," said Fatima Abbas Jawhar Hayat, a spokesperson for the ministry.

The state-run KUNA news agency reported the Iranian attack hit a power and desalination plant, killing one worker and injuring 10 soldiers.

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Desalination plants remain crucial to water supplies in the Gulf Arab states, and an Iranian attack previously damaged a desalination plant in Bahrain during the war. The facilities are typically paired with power plants, because of the large amount of energy required to remove salt from the water to make it drinkable.

Iran had earlier warned it would target power and desalination facilities across the Gulf and in Israel if its own energy infrastructure came under attack.