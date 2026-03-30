An Iranian strike on a power station in Kuwait killed one Indian worker and damaged a building at the site, the Gulf state's electricity ministry said on Monday.
"A service building at a power and water desalination plant was attacked as part of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait, resulting in the death of an Indian worker and significant material damage to the building," said Fatima Abbas Jawhar Hayat, a spokesperson for the ministry.
The state-run KUNA news agency reported the Iranian attack hit a power and desalination plant, killing one worker and injuring 10 soldiers.
Desalination plants remain crucial to water supplies in the Gulf Arab states, and an Iranian attack previously damaged a desalination plant in Bahrain during the war. The facilities are typically paired with power plants, because of the large amount of energy required to remove salt from the water to make it drinkable.
Iran had earlier warned it would target power and desalination facilities across the Gulf and in Israel if its own energy infrastructure came under attack.
This latest strike follows overnight US-Israeli attacks on Iranian power grids, which triggered outages in Tehran and Alborz.
Technical and emergency teams were immediately dispatched under emergency plans to deal with the aftermath of the attack and ensure operations continue normally, the electricity ministry said.
It added that authorities are coordinating with security agencies and relevant bodies to secure the damaged site.
Regional escalations have continued to rage since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on February 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.