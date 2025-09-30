US
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
"We can do things during the shutdown that are irreversible," warns the US president, calling a shutdown a "risk".
Trump says the Democrats are taking "a risk" by allowing a shutdown. / AP
September 30, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said a government shutdown is “probably likely” at the end of Tuesday as negotiations over a federal funding package stall amidst fierce partisan disagreements.

"Nothing is inevitable, but I would say it's probably likely because (Democrats) want to give healthcare to illegal immigrants, which would destroy healthcare for everybody else," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Democrats are pressing for legislation to extend current subsidies under the Affordable Care Act, which is designed to make coverage affordable but does not include irregular immigrants.

Saying that Republicans do not want to shut the government down, Trump warned of the consequences for Democrats, such as firing federal employees and ending certain programmes.

"We can do things during the shutdown that are irreversible, that are bad for them and irreversible by them, like cutting vast numbers of people out, cutting things that they like, cutting programmes that they like," he said.

Trump warned that the Democrats are taking "a risk" by allowing a shutdown.

Fiscal year 2025 ends on Tuesday when the clock strikes midnight, but Republicans and Democrats have not reached an agreement on the federal government’s budget.

Leaders of both parties in Congress met with Trump on Monday to discuss the issues, but neither side is willing to compromise.

Democrats are demanding an extension of health insurance subsidies and the reversal of Medicaid cuts, while refusing support for the Republican bill, as it would make accessing health care more difficult.

Republicans are unwilling to compromise on this point.

SOURCE:AA
