The United Nations announced on Tuesday a major push to get hundreds of thousands of children across war-scarred Gaza back to school.

Since the start of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, nearly 90 percent of schools in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed and more than 700,000 school-aged children have been left unable to access formal education, according to the UN children's agency UNICEF.

"Almost two and a half years of attacks on Gaza's schooling have left an entire generation at risk," agency spokesperson James Elder told reporters in Geneva.

UNICEF was now dramatically scaling up its education initiative in the Palestinian territory, Elder said, in what he described as "one of the largest emergency learning efforts anywhere in the world".

The organisation currently supports more than 135,400 children receiving education at over 110 learning spaces in Gaza — many of them in tents, he said.

But it now aims to more than double that number to include more than 336,000 children this by the end of this year, and to get all school-age children back in in-person learning in 2027.

UNICEF is working on the project with the Palestinian education ministry and the UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, which before the war was providing schooling to around half of Gaza's children.

UNICEF would need $86 million for its education programme in Gaza this year — "roughly what the world spends on coffee in an hour or two", Elder pointed out.