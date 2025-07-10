Thirty years ago, ethnic Bosnian Serb forces led by now-disgraced general Ratko Mladic entered Srebrenica and killed more than 8,000 Muslim Bosniak men and boys.

This town, just a few hundred kilometres from today’s Sarajevo, was supposed to be a “demilitarised safe zone” under the protection of the United Nations during the Bosnian War.

Despite its UN-protected status, how did a genocide happen here – planned and executed with ruthless efficiency and in full sight of international forces?

Moreover, how is it that even after three decades, the exact number of victims is yet to be ascertained, and their mortal remains still have not been accounted for?

This is the story behind the questions, revealing chilling Serbian tactics to cover up the genocide?

The UN’s peace promise, and its failure

On July 11, 1995, Ratko Mladic recorded a video with his armed soldiers as they marched into Srebrenica.

“Here we are, on July 11, 1995, in Serbian Srebrenica, just before a great Serb holy day. We give this town to the Serb nation. Remembering the uprising against the Turks, the time has come to take revenge on the Muslims,” he was heard saying in the video.

Dutch peacekeepers under General Thom Karremans faced intense Serb shelling. Finally, the Serbs captured 55 UN troops, and Karremans agreed to hand over some 25,000 Bosniaks who had sought refuge at a UN compound in the village of Potocari, where they were told they’d be safe and protected.

Despite being mandated to protect Srebrenica as a UN-declared “safe zone,” the Dutch peacekeepers offered no resistance when ethnic Bosnian Serb forces arrived.

Instead, women and children were put on buses and sent away to Tuzla, about 120km away from Sarajevo. Men and any boy over 15 were left behind — to be executed and buried in mass graves.

Outnumbered and under strict orders not to resist, the UN peacekeepers watched as the Bosniak civilians were taken away to be massacred.

Engineering a genocide needs a concrete plan

Executing over 8,000 people in a matter of days required military planning, coordination, and resources.

Bosnian Serb forces organised the transport of Bosniak men using buses and trucks, moving them from collection points near Srebrenica to remote execution sites, including warehouses, fields, schools, and farm buildings.

At these locations, civilians were killed in groups of dozens or even hundreds. In one case, more than 1,000 men were shot in a single night. Heavy machinery—particularly bulldozers—was pre-positioned to dig mass graves quickly. Some sites were prepared in advance of the massacre.

Military engineers covered the graves fast to hide the evidence. Satellite images, intercepted communications, and witness accounts all confirm this was a carefully planned operation—not a chaotic slaughter.

After the war ended in 1995, forensic teams have since found over 90 mass grave sites. However, it was hard to identify the victims as the bodies were not whole.

This, as a part of the systematic genocide, comes forward as the third stage: secondary and even tertiary graves.

How the bodies were fragmented and hid

When international pressure mounted and NATO began conducting aerial surveillance after the fall of Srebrenica, Bosnian Serb forces initiated a large-scale cover-up.

In the weeks and months after the massacre, primary mass graves were reopened with bulldozers, the bodies exhumed, and the remains transported to new sites, often dozens of kilometres away.

This process fragmented and scattered the human remains, intentionally destroying forensic evidence and making victim identification much harder.

Forensic teams later documented more than 90 mass grave sites, many of them secondary or tertiary graves containing commingled, incomplete remains.

Victims’ bodies were buried, then dug up again and transferred by trucks and mechanical diggers to several “secondary” and even “tertiary” mass graves, each one further away from where they were originally buried.