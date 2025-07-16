WORLD
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Ukrainian president says boosting local arms production is key priority for incoming government amid stalled diplomacy and ongoing Russian attacks.
Zelenskiy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically / AP
July 16, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he wants half of Ukraine’s weapons to be produced domestically within the next six months, as the country ramps up efforts to strengthen its defence industry.

Speaking in his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said on Wednesday he had agreed with outgoing Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov that the Defence Ministry would now have "greater influence in the domain of arms production."

"Ukrainian-made weapons now make up about 40 percent of those used at the front and in our operations," he said.

"This is already significantly more than at any time in our country's independence. The production volumes are truly large, but we need more."

"Our goal is to reach 50 percent Ukrainian-made weaponry within the first six months of the new government, by expanding our domestic production. I am confident this is achievable, though not easy," he added.

The remarks come amid a sweeping political reshuffle, with Zelenskyy nominating Yulia Svyrydenko—an architect of Ukraine’s minerals deal with the US—as the next prime minister, and Shmyhal being proposed as the new defense minister.

Both nominations require parliamentary approval.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly emphasised the need to boost Ukraine’s domestic weapons manufacturing capacity, particularly in cooperation with Western partners.

The government has prioritised the production of drones and air defense systems to counter Russia’s sustained attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Last week, kiev’s military authorities announced $6.2 million in funding for a drone interceptor program aimed at protecting the capital from aerial threats.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
