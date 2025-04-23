India suspended a decades-old water treaty with neighbouring Pakistan, a day after unknown gunmen attacked tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir.

New Delhi on Wednesday has also declared Islamabad's defence/military, naval, and air advisers persona non grata at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi, giving them one week to leave the country.

India also closed the border crossing with Pakistan at Wagah, while New Delhi will restrict visas to Pakistani citizens, the government said in a statement.

At least 26 people were killed when unknown gunmen opened fire Tuesday on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir, forcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cut short his trip to Saudi Arabia.

The decisions were made at an emergency Cabinet Security Committee meeting chaired by Modi in New Delhi.

India will withdraw its own defence/navy/air advisers from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, according to the announcement. The posts in the respective high commissions are deemed null and void, the statement said.

Five support staff of the service advisors will also be withdrawn from both high commissions, it added.

Pakistani response

Islamabad has denied any involvement in the attack. Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday blamed India for sponsoring unrest within the neighbouring country.