Former Chevron executive seeks $2B for Venezuelan oil projects: FT
Hours after Maduro’s abduction, Trump said US oil companies are ready to invest billions to boost Venezuela’s crude, easing prices.
Ali Moshiri is a former top Chevron executive now reported to be raising funds for Venezuelan oil projects. / Reuters Archive
January 5, 2026

A former top Chevron executive, Ali Moshiri, is raising $2 billion for Venezuelan oil projects after the US abducted its leader Nicolas Maduro and President Donald Trump said Washington would take control of the oil-producing nation, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Moshiri's investment fund, Amos Global Energy Management, has identified multiple Venezuelan assets and was talking to institutional investors about a private placement to kick-start investment, he told the newspaper.

"I've had a dozen calls over the past 24 hours from potential investors. Interest in Venezuela has gone from zero to 99 percent," Moshiri told the FT.

Just hours after abducting the Venezuelan leader, Trump said American oil companies were prepared to spend billions to restore Venezuela's crude production, something that could give global growth a lift as greater supply lowers energy prices.

Amos Global Energy did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for a comment.

Analysts caution that restoring production would require massive investment in deteriorated infrastructure, and with a global oil surplus, the market impact may be limited, making US corporate enthusiasm uncertain.

SOURCE:Reuters
