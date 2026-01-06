German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has warned lawmakers that the country’s economic outlook remains “very critical,” conceding that measures taken so far have failed to restore competitiveness as Berlin grapples with prolonged stagnation.

In a letter to members of his centre-right governing coalition on Tuesday, Merz said Germany would need to take “radical” political and legal steps in 2026 to reverse the slide.

Decisions adopted to date, he wrote, have not been sufficient to meaningfully improve the country’s economic performance, according to the German news agency DPA.

High cost of energy, slow structural reforms